Paw Paw firefighter dies after incident with downed power line

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Paw Paw volunteer firefighter died after an incident with a downed power line caused by the ice storm.

According to Michigan State Police, it happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday north of Paw Paw in Almena Township.

State Police report that the firefighter was transported to the hospital.

The Paw Paw fire chief confirms that his firefighter later died.

Emergency crews have been responding to numerous calls as the area has been hit hard by the ice storm.

The Van Buren County Sheriff confirms the fallen power line was caused by the weather.

According to the Paw Paw fire department's website, all members of the department are volunteers. Paw Paw is one of the few departments in Michigan that is completely volunteer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube