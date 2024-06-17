WATCH: Drunk man arrested after slow-speed pursuit of moped

KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A moped driver led sheriff's deputies on a slow-speed pursuit down a country road in Van Buren County before his arrest in the driveway of a home.

The Sheriff's Office says they were called about an intoxicated man trying to drive a moped near the intersection of Country Road 687 and 72nd Avenue in Keeler Township on June 13. The caller reported that despite falling off the moped at least once, the man was trying to get back on and leave the area.

The man was able to drive off; deputies spotted him motoring down 687 at 35 miles per hour. The deputies turned around and tried to pull the man over. In video from the dash-mounted camera, it is not clear if the man is even aware of the sheriff's office cruiser with its lights and sirens blaring behind him as he weaved in and out of his lane.

After more than 4 minutes, the man pulled into the driveway of a home, where deputies arrested him. The 63-year-old did not have a wallet on him, but deputies did find a pack of cigarettes and some money in his pockets. When asked what he'd had to drink that day, the man replied, "I had a six-pack."

He was then read his Miranda Rights and declined to answer further questions.

The driver was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation before being jailed.

No word yet on if he faces any charges.

