Vicksburg man arrested, charged in April 16 shooting at Paw Paw bar

Posted at 2:05 PM, Aug 26, 2022
PAW PAW, Mich. — One of the people involved in a shooting that took place outside a Paw Paw bar earlier this year has been taken into custody.

The shooting happened behind Sportsman Bar on the night of April 16, according to the Paw Paw Police Department (PPPD). Four people were injured, with one previously listed in critical condition. That person’s current condition was not disclosed.

State troopers arrested 25-year-old Nathan Stevens from Vicksburg on Thursday after Van Buren County prosecutors authorized charges in the incident, police say.

We’re told Stevens has been arraigned on two counts of assault with murderous intent, two counts of felony firearms and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

The shooting remains under investigation.

