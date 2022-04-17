Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Shots fired behind Paw Paw bar, injuring four

Police: Man admits to stabbing woman, throwing her from moving car on freeway
Jaromir Chalabala
Police: Man admits to stabbing woman, throwing her from moving car on freeway
Posted at 6:53 PM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 20:16:49-04

PAW PAW, Mich. —

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News