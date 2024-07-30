Van Buren County deputies name K9 after fallen Paw Paw firefighter

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County deputies added a new K9 to its force, naming it after a fallen Paw Paw firefighter.

Lt. Ethan Quillen passed away Feb. 2, 2023, while responding to an ice storm in Almena Township. Officials say a tree snapped, causing a power line to fall.

The new K9 at the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) has been named Quillen in his honor, the department says.

"Upon surprising the family today and getting their blessing to name K-9 Quillen in Ethan's honor, I was advised by the family that as a young kid, Ethan wanted to someday be a canine handler at a law enforcement office,” says Sheriff Daniel E. Abbott. “The public may not be aware, but Ethan was getting ready to approach me to sponsor him through an academy to work here. It goes without saying I would have."

We’re told the new K9 is a mix between a Belgian Malinois and German shepherd. He was born less than two years ago in Poland. Deputy Eric Calhoun will be K9 Quillen’s handler. Quillen will replace Kuno, who retired after seven years of service.

"On behalf of the Paw Paw Fire Department, I want to thank Sheriff Abbott for choosing to honor fallen Lt. Quillen with the naming of your newest canine Officer Quillen,” says Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim Degroff. “This goes to show how much respect all the public safety departments support and work together within Van Buren County."

Deputy Calhoun and K9 Quillen became certified as narcotics detectives on July 8, according to VBCSO.

