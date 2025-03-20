Suspect in stolen vehicle rams patrol car during police chase in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A man from Traverse City faces multiple charges in connection with a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle where the suspect rammed a patrol car before his arrest Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the BP gas station on Phoenix Street near the interchange with I-196 around 10:22 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle on the property. The person behind the wheel sped off when police arrived, leading a high-speed pursuit down Phoenix Street.

At one point in the chase, the suspect's vehicle smashed into a patrol car to continue the escape attempt.

Near the intersection with 62nd Street officers were able to spike the vehicle's tires, causing the suspect to lose control and crash.

The 49-year-old man was arrested and faces multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding police, assault on a law enforcement officer, and reckless driving.

No officers were hurt in the pursuit. The one patrol vehicle was damaged to an extent the South Haven Police Department did not release.

