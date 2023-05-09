Suspect formally charged in Van Buren Co. road worker's death

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The suspected driver who allegedly hit and killed a road worker in Van Buren County two months ago was formally arraigned Tuesday.

Logan Brown was charged with hitting and killing 58-year-old René Rangel inside a Lawrence Township construction zone on March 3.

Rangel was directing traffic while holding a sign.

Investigators tell FOX 17 a pickup truck attempted to drive around a stopped vehicle when it ran into Rangel.

The suspect was arrested more than two months later on Monday.

Brown was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, causing death in a work or school bus zone, and operating a motor vehicle without car insurance.

Brown spoke for a brief period during Tuesday’s hearing, asking the judge to be lenient when determining his bond amount.

“I would just ask that, you know, you showed a little mercy on my bond,” Brown said. “Let me prove that not everything that's being said has actually happened.”

The prosecutor disagreed, saying Brown was out on bond for an unrelated incident when the crash occurred.

“The defendant is now facing two felonies in which a man was killed,” the prosecutor asserted. “We believe he is a threat to the community.”

The judge placed Brown on a $350,000 cash or surety bond.

Crystal Hodgemire, Rangel’s sister, observed Tuesday's court proceedings. She says it was a long two months since her brother died.

“He was our rock,” she says. “So now we ought to … be his rock because he can't defend herself. So we're here for him. And I just hope that and pray to God that we can get through this and everything can come to an end soon and we can get our comfort and kind of move on and get back to our lives and be at peace knowing that my brother got justice.”

Brown faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison if convicted. He is due to appear in court again later this month.

