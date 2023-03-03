Van Buren Co. road worker killed remembered as ‘pillar in the community’

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — As many people in Van Buren County continue to mourn the loss of Lt. Ethan Quillen, a volunteer firefighter with the Paw Paw Fire Department who was killed in the recent ice storm, another county worker lost their life Friday morning while working in a construction zone.

58-year-old Rene Rangel of the Van Buren County Road Commission was hit and killed on CR 681 near 48th Avenue, between Lawrence Township and Bangor Township, according to Michigan State Police.

“The preliminary investigation shows that there was a [Chevy] pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway following the directions of the signage that was out there,” said MSP Lt. Duwayne Robinson during an interview with FOX 17. “Another pick-up truck [a 1997 Dodge] came up from behind and attempted to pass that pickup, and in doing so rear-ended the first pickup and, at the same time unfortunately, struck and killed the road worker.”

Rangel was holding the road sign at the time.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, there were 5,814 work zone crashes in 2021. 20 of those crashes were deadly and 1,451 resulted in injuries. Of all the types of crashes, rear-end crashes were the most common.

“This was a tragedy that we believe was preventable,” said Lt. Robinson. “Everyone who ever enters into work zones, we just like to remind them to make sure they’re paying attention to all the signage that’s out, to the workers that are in the roadway and to proceed with caution.”

Rangel owned Oil Can Alley in Dowagiac for years, said shop manager Carl Andersen. He told FOX 17 over the phone that Rangel was a “pillar in the community” and that he will be greatly missed.

The Van Buren County Road Commission posted the following message on social media:

“Today we experienced the tragedy of losing one of our own. A road crew member was killed by a vehicle within a work zone this morning. We will be closed for the rest of the day to mourn our friend and colleague.”

MSP said no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing and they believe drugs may have been a factor in the crash.

“It’s going to take all of our parts, and what I mean by that is the part of the road crew, law enforcement and the motoring public, we all have to pay attention out here to make sure that we’re all safe and that we all can get home to our families,” Lt. Robinson added. “We just want to remind, again, motorists put down distractions, to pay attention at all times on the roadway, especially in construction zones.”