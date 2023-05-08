Driver suspected of hitting, killing Van Buren Co. road worker arrested

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against the driver accused of hitting and killing a Van Buren County road worker.

René Rangel was killed while working in a construction zone on the morning of March 3. He was 58 years old.

The Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office announced the suspected driver was taken into custody Monday.

The suspect, whose identity is being withheld pending formal arraignment, faces one charge of operating while intoxicated causing death, one charge of causing death in a work or school, and one count of operating without security, prosecutors say.

