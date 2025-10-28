Suspect arrested following trooper-involved shooting on I-94 arraigned on drunk driving charges

MATTAWAN, Mich. — The man arrested after a shooting involving Michigan State Police troopers on I-94 on Friday now faces 10 charges.

Joshua Crow was arraigned Monday on charges including resisting and obstructing police, malicious destruction of police property, fleeing, operating while intoxicated second offense, and habitual offender third offense.

Investigators say the 37-year-old is connected to a situation on I-94 near Mattawan on October 24 around 9:15 p.m. Police haven't released what started the incident, whether there were other people involved, or who fired a weapon that night.

No person was hit by the bullets and no other injuries were reported.

A team from Michigan State Police's fifth district investigative squad closed part of the freeway for hours during the investigation.

The charges against Crow are not tied to the firearm discharge, but only his actions around it, according to a post by Michigan State Police. The ten charges the 37-year-old was arraigned on were authorized by the Van Buren County Prosecutor's Office.

On 10/27/25, 37-year-old Joshua Crow of Kalamazoo was arraigned on 10 charges authorized by the Van Buren County Prosecutor's Office related to this incident, including resisting and obstructing police,…

The officer-involved shooting remains under active investigation and will be reviewed by the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

