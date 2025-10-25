MSP: Man arrested for suspected impaired driving after officer-involved shooting on I-94

MATTAWAN, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a lane of WB I-94 was closed in Van Buren County near Mattawan Friday night due to an officer-involved shooting. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m.

There were no reported injuries, and MSP says no one was hit by the gunfire. However, it was not shared why shots were fired, or who fired them.

MSP did say that a man was arrested for suspected operating while impaired.

The lane stayed closed until around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday when MSP shared the scene was cleared.

#HappeningNow



Date/Time: Friday, October 24, 9:15 PM



Location: W/B I-94 Fwy near mm #66, Mattawan, Van Buren County



On scene of an OIS involving troopers assigned to the Paw Paw Post. No reported injuries and no one was hit by gunfire. Fifth District SIS detectives are on… pic.twitter.com/rBhZjeMy1Q — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) October 25, 2025

