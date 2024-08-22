South Haven woman arrested, faces child exploitation charges

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman from South Haven faces multiple charges after police say they found evidence she was exploiting children.

The 30-year-old was arrested Thursday following a tip about possible child sexual exploitation, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives from the Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police got a search warrant for the home on Country Road 687 near Phoenix Street in Geneva Township, just east of South Haven. Following that search, deputies arrested the 30-year-old woman.

She faces 11 charges, including counts of first and second degree criminal sexual conduct, manufacturing child sexually abusive activity, and using a computer to commit a crime.

Her identity is being withheld until she is publicly arraigned.

If convicted she could spend the rest of her life in prison.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube