SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to an alleged indecent exposure incident in South Haven earlier this month.

The South Haven Police Department says a 73-year-old from Pullman was taken into custody Monday night.

We’re told the suspect’s name is currently being withheld pending an arraignment hearing on April 26.

Police thank the individuals who submitted tips that helped identify the suspect.

READ MORE: South Haven PD seeks man in alleged indecent exposure incident

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube