SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say is linked to an indecent exposure incident Friday afternoon.

The South Haven Police Department says the man targeted an underage girl. We’re told the girl was not physically hurt.

Police say the man took off after the incident took place.

Those with information in regards to the whereabouts of the man or his vehicle are encouraged to reach out to police at 269-637-5151.

