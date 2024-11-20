South Haven man takes federal plea deal in exploitation of Washington teen

SEATTLE — The man from South Haven accused of grooming a teen girl from Washington and driving her across the country to his home to have sex has taken a plea deal on federal charges.

Keith Freerksen admitted to two counts: travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor & enticement of a minor. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed to not prosecute the 30-year-old for other offenses they collected evidence on during the investigation.

Freerksen confessed to chatting with a teenage girl starting in November 2022 over several social media platforms. He even sent the then 14-year-old a phone to circumvent her parent's restrictions.

The two had explicit conversations, including fully nude video calls.

Then on January 3, 2024, Freerksen drove from his home near South Haven to the girl's home in Mount Vernon, Washington. The two then drove more than 2,000 miles back to West Michigan on January 8, where Freerksen hid the teen for nearly three weeks before federal and local officers rescued her.

The whole ordeal was a "nightmare" according to the teen's mother.

Van Buren South Haven sex offender charged with assaulting teen girl from Washington Yasmeen Ludy

As part of the deal, federal prosecutors recommend Freerksen be sentenced to just 20 years in prison. The maximum he could have been sentenced with is 40 years.

He'll also be ordered to pay restitution to the teen and her family, plus surrender any property used in commission of his crimes. Freerksen will also be required to register as a sex offender.

If he commits any crimes after his sentencing, the federal government can pursue more charges connected to this case. Freerksen will not be able to appeal his case based on the plea deal.

His federal prison time will be served alongside whatever sentence is handed down from charges in Michigan state court. That case against Freerksen is scheduled for a review this Friday.

As for the federal case, his sentencing hearing is set for February 5, 2025 in Seattle.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube