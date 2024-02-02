'Nothing short of a nightmare': South Haven sex offender charged with assaulting teen girl from Washington

PAW PAW, Mich. — One day after news broke about the rescue of a 14-year-old girl from Washington, Van Buren County officials provided more details on the operation that led to her discovery. It's an ending to a three week search that the teen's mother wasn't sure would happen.

"I want to extend my most heartfelt and sincere thanks to all those far and wide that I've helped make this possible," said Sarah Merrill "This rescue would not have been possible without all of those efforts. And I want to thank Van Buren County as well for their amazing efforts for stepping in and rescuing her."

"I get to bring my daughter home."

Van Buren County officials press conference on Washington teen found in South Haven

According to police in Mount Vernon, Washington, the 14-year-old left her home late January 5 or early January 6 to meet up with a man she met through a social media site. That kicked off a three week search stretching across the nation.

"The past three weeks have been nothing short of nightmare," Merrill said. "I want to help no other parents have to experience."

"Why is there a website like this one using this case where it's okay for kids to get on this website and talk to a total stranger?" asked Sheriff Daniel Abbott during Friday's press conference. "I would love to have the company defend why that's a good idea. The victim got on a particular chat platform, the suspect made his initial contact with her there and that's when the grooming started."

"I've seen it over and over that nothing good comes out of a child opening up an app and talking to a total stranger on a computer."

Mount Vernon police say they were tipped off Tuesday, January 30 to information regarding a man known as “Keith," who reportedly ordered a ride share service for the teen, transporting her more than 2,000 miles away from home.

Abbott says the FBI called the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 31 about information on Keith Freerksen.

FOX 17

Detectives passed by his home on Blue Star Highway in South Haven and say they saw the vehicle that took the teen out of Washington parked on the property.

Deputies and local police officers executed a search warrant later that day. Multiple people inside three homes on the property, including Freerksen, were questioned. Sheriff Abbott says Freerksen admitted the teen was on the property, but refused to answer other questions.

Freerksen's relatives pointed detectives to where the girl was hidden and admitted she had been there for three weeks.

"My hope is that this case, will open and make real changes happen," said Abbott. "Censorship is used consistently on political platforms, certain individuals are blocked from using them. Yet a convicted sex offender has zero restrictions on the internet. By God's grace, this victim was able to be united with her family alive and able to recover from what she went through over these past three weeks. Not every victim can say that nor walk away from something like this alive."

"This is a call to action," Merrill said. "This predator was able to use social media platforms to reach my child from across the country. He was able to use these platforms to grow my child over an extended period of time. How many more children have to be victimized before these social media platforms are held to a higher standard? How many more families have to suffer the way mine has?"

Keith Freerksen was arraigned Friday following the press conference on nine charges: two counts of trafficking a minor, three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor, one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Investigators in Van Buren County are looking into whether more charges are warranted against Freerksen, including kidnapping. Officials in Washington could also charge Freerksen under their state laws.

Sheriff Abbott told FOX 17 they have not ruled out there being other victims of Freerksen. Anyone with information about this situation can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office by phone at 269-657-2006 ext. 3412.

FOX 17 is choosing not to identify the 14-year-old involved with this story per our victim policy concerning the alleged crimes described and implied by this story.

