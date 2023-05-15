South Haven beach flags raised for 2023 season

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Beach flags are now flying above the Lake Michigan shoreline in South Haven.

The flags were posted at 14 locations along the lakeshore Monday in anticipation of the summer beach season, according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

Those wishing to be notified of fluctuating beach conditions are asked to text “BEACHES” to 888777.

Beach goers are advised to take a mental note of the number written above the nearest flag in case of an emergency. This information will help authorities determine a precise location during 911 calls.

Visit SHAES’s website for more information about this year’s Beach Safety Program.

