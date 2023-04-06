SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Even though it was sunny on Thursday, April 6, South Beach was pretty empty considering temperatures in the 40s. However, as temperatures begin to climb in the coming weeks the City of South Haven knows both South and North beaches will be packed. So, they’re preparing for summer now by hiring beach enforcement attendants to educate beachgoers about water and pier safety.

City of South Haven launches latest effort to keep beachgoers safe this summer

“So, a lot of outreach, just letting people know ‘Hey you know if this is a yellow flag what does that mean,’” said city manager Kate Hosier during an interview with FOX 17. "'If this is elevating to a red flag that means that the waters will be closed and what does that mean.’”

Hosier said the flags will go up on May 15, 2023. The attendants will be stationed at the beach daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., setting up the flags in the morning and changing them when needed. They’ll also walk around talking to people and making sure that they see the flags and know what they mean: green for good, yellow for caution and red for closed. They’ll also educate visitors on the rules.

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Beautiful sunset on Lake Michigan at South Beach.

“We have the Beach Safety Ordinance that we will be employing,” Hosier said. “They will be enforcing that ordinance which dictates when the beach is open, when the piers may be walked on and you know that you can’t jump or dive off the piers or swim within 50 feet of the piers.”

The ordinance was enacted in May of 2022. It states that people can be fined up to $1,000 if they violate the rules.

Hosier added that the attendants will have the authority to fine violators on the spot.

“As we did last year, if people are jumping off the pier, many times we give people lots of warnings,” she said. “But if you’re jumping off the pier or entering the water after a red flag has been posted those are ticketable offenses.”

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 South Haven pier safety rules sign. Violators could be fined up to $1,000.

Hosier said this program is their latest effort to keep people as safe as possible while at the beach. Last summer, there were four drownings and in its wake locals called for lifeguards. However, city officials are working with the South Haven Area Emergency Services with this initiative and hope that beachgoers will abide by the rules, the flags, and the attendants.

“There’s a lot of folks who come here and they don’t know maybe the power of Lake Michigan,” Hosier said. “So, this is an aspect that we really like to put a lot of time and effort in.”