Son charged for mother's death, burglary in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man has been charged for a Van County Buren burglary that left his mother dead on Halloween morning.

The burglary happened in the Sister Lakes area of Keeler Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO).

We’re told a 55-year-old woman was found unresponsive. First responders tried to save her life but she died at the scene. She has since been identified as Gloria White, who deputies say is the suspect’s mother.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect, 23-year-old Aidan White from Benton Harbor, was arrested near the scene of the crime. He was arraigned Friday on charges of open murder and home invasion in the first degree.

Aiden was placed on a $2 million cash/surety bond. He is still in custody at the Van Buren County Jail awaiting his next hearing, scheduled for Dec. 11.

