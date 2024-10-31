55-year-old woman killed during Van Buren County burglary

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a breaking-and-entering call resulted in a woman being found dead Thursday.

At 5:15 a.m. Thursday, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a breaking and entering in progress at a residence in the Sister Lakes area of Keeler Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered an unresponsive woman at a residence. Lifesaving measures proved unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as a 55-year-old woman from Sister Lakes. Her name is being withheld at this time.

Deputies located a suspect nearby and the 23-year-old man from Benton Harbor was taken into custody. His name is being withheld pending his arraignment in court.

Deputies said no further information is being made available.

The incident remains under investigation by the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

