School bus with 25 elementary students involved in crash, 3 kids hospitalized

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A school bus with 25 elementary students on-board was involved in a crash Thursday morning, sending 3 kids to the hospital.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Phoenix Street and Blue Star Highway, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services.

The bus and a pick-up truck collided in the intersection. Five children were treated for injuries at the scene. Three were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The uninjured students were picked up by another bus or turned over to parents who drove to the scene.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by South Haven police and Michigan State Police.

Early Thursday afternoon, South Haven Public Schools interim superintendent Carey Frost issued the following statement to SHPS families:

"We are reaching out to inform you of a traffic accident that took place midday today, as a class of North Shore students were headed back from a swim class. Three students were transported from the scene for further evaluation, and have since been released. All parents/guardians of the students involved were contacted. Throughout the school day, our staff will be sure to continually check on the students that were on the bus at the time of accident.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured and were issued a citation. The accident is under further investigation by the South Haven Police Department.

The safety and security of our students is always a top priority whether in our buildings or using our transportation. We would like to thank the South Haven Police Department and the South Haven Area Emergency Services for their quick response and dedication to keeping our students and staff safe.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our Resource Officer Kevin Wildey at 269-637-5151."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube