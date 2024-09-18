Refurbishment of retired nuclear power plant continues in Van Buren County

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Efforts to restart a shuttered nuclear power plant on the shores of Lake Michigan continue to progress closer to a restart.

The Palisades Nuclear Power Plant is set to be the first nuclear facility returned to service after being retired. The plant shut down in May 2022 after 50 years of generating power.

State and federal officials spent months pushing for funds to reopen the power plant. In March, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a $1.52 billion loan for Holtec Inc.'s effort to restart Palisades.

Over the summer crews have spent time chemically cleaning the coolant system to reduce background radiation levels, inspection of the primary reactor vessel, and accreditation for new & returning operators.

Holtec International Crews inspect the exterior of the containment building dome at Palisades Nuclear Power Plant

Now major systems including the main turbine, containment building, and high-voltage equipment are being inspected and repaired. Spent fuel still stored at Palisades will be transferred over the next 5 months to a revamped storage area built on-site.

Additional maintenance is needed for the plant's steam generators, which is on-going.

Holtec International Workers stand in the turbine building at the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant preparing for inspections.

Holtec says Palisades is on-schedule to start generating power in the fourth quarter of 2025.

