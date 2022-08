SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Police have identified the names of the two people who drowned in South Haven earlier this week.

The South Haven Police Department says 22-year-old Kory Ernster from Novi and 19-year-old Emily MacDonald from Columbus died after being pulled from Lake Michigan on Monday.

Both were taken to Bronson–South Haven hospital after being given CPR, police say.

