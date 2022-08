SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were pulled from Lake Michigan at a South Haven beach Monday afternoon.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says they arrived before 1 p.m. following reports of people in danger.

We’re told CPR was performed on a male and female before the victims were transported to Bronson–South Haven hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation.

