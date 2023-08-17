Paw Paw woman arrested, charged for M-40 crash that killed 1-year-old

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect was arrested in connection to an M-40 crash that resulted in the death of an infant back in June.

The crash happened June 2, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO).

We’re told a Chevrolet Colorado failed to stop as traffic slowed down, rear-ending a Toyota Highlander.

Deputies say a 1-year-old was taken to the hospital where they later died. They have since been identified as Agnus Conklin. A 5-year-old was treated and released for a broken collarbone.

The driver in the Chevy was also hospitalized.

The suspected driver, 60-year-old Roxanne Bastian of Paw Paw, has since been taken into custody, according to VBCSO.

Authorities say Bastian was charged with reckless driving causing injury and reckless driving causing death.

