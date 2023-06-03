1-year-old dies after crash on Van Buren County highway

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 1-year-old child has died after a two-vehicle crash on M-40 in Van Buren County.

At midday Saturday, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office announced that a 1-year-old child injured in a crash on M-40 at midday Friday had died, a 5-year-old child was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital and treated and released with a broken collarbone and a 60-year-old woman remained hospitalized in stable condition after surgery.

The crash occurred at 12:22 p.m. Friday in the 43000 block of M-40 in Van Buren County when traffic was slowing down for a northbound vehicle to turn, a Chevrolet Colorado failed to stop in time and struck a Toyota Highlander in the rear. The Highlander contained a mother and children ages 1 and 5, both in child-restraint seats.

Both children were transported by EMS to Bronson Methodist Hospital, as was the driver of the Colorado.

Deputies said it was unknown whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Michigan State Police and sheriff’s office detectives performed an accident reconstruction.

