MSP looking for witnesses of crash on I-94 that sent trooper to hospital

LAWRENCE, Mich. — Michigan State Police is asking for witnesses who may have seen what led up to a crash that happened last Friday morning on Eastbound I-94 near Lawrence in Van Buren County.

Investigators say a trooper was on scene investigating an earlier crash when his patrol vehicle was hit by a semi-truck.

The trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

MSP says there were several drivers who stopped to check on the trooper and semi driver but drove off before law enforcement arrived.

If that was you, give Michigan State Police a call at 269-657-5551.

