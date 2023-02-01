MSP identifies suspect and victim in apparent Decatur murder-suicide

DECATUR, Mich. — The suspect and victim in what troopers call an apparent murder-suicide near Decatur earlier this week have been identified.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 49-year-old Wayne Westphal and 34-year-old Tara Phillips, both residents of Decatur, were both found dead on Friday, Jan. 27 with gunshot wounds on 82nd Avenue.

We’re told they were once in a relationship and had lived together.

Court documents indicate a no-contact order had been filed between them protecting Phillips, according to MSP. Investigators say domestic violence had taken place between them.

It is not yet known if the two were still living together.

We’re told no suspects are at large and the public is not believed to be in any danger.

MSP credits police departments from Decatur and Lawton for their assistance.

Authorities are currently waiting on autopsy and toxicology reports before additional investigation can take place.

Those who consider themselves endangered as a result of domestic violence are urged to seek help by calling local authorities or the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube