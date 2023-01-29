Watch Now
Troopers investigate murder-suicide near Decatur

The Michigan State Police are investigating Friday night's deadly accident.
Posted at 6:31 PM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 18:31:49-05

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police believes a house in Van Buren County may be the site of a murder-suicide.

Troopers say detectives are currently investigating an incident at a residence just south of Paw Paw.

They say the house is located on the 38,000 block of 82nd Avenue near Decatur, in Van Buren County.

On Friday night, troopers discovered at the residence a man and a woman, both dead from gunshot wounds.

Troopers believe the incident is "an apparent murder suicide."

Names and identifying information are not being released.

The investigation is ongoing.

