Troopers investigate murder-suicide near Decatur

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police believes a house in Van Buren County may be the site of a murder-suicide.

Troopers say detectives are currently investigating an incident at a residence just south of Paw Paw.

They say the house is located on the 38,000 block of 82nd Avenue near Decatur, in Van Buren County.

On Friday night, troopers discovered at the residence a man and a woman, both dead from gunshot wounds.

Troopers believe the incident is "an apparent murder suicide."

Names and identifying information are not being released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Paw Paw post detectives are investigating what we believe to be an apparent murder suicide…adult male & adult female both suffered gunshot wounds discovered late Friday night, 1/27, at a residence in the 38,000 block of 82nd Ave east of Burgess near Decatur, Van Buren Co. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/qwWiGUNJi5 — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) January 29, 2023

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

