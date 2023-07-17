Man sentenced for celebratory gunfire during New Year's party that killed 2

LAWERENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man who admitted to firing a gun while under the influence during a New Year’s celebration resulting in the death of two men has learned his punishment.

Monday, a judge sentenced Christopher Toppenberg to one year in jail with credit for 197 days served. He will also spend three years on probation and will have to pay $258 in court costs, as well as undergo a mental health assessment.

Toppenberg was originally charged with second-degree murder for the deaths of 40-year-old Jason McCreary and 35-year-old David Reed. Last month, he agreed to plead guilty to using a weapon under the influence causing death.

In exchange for pleading guilty, charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm were dropped.

The shooting happened during a New Year’s celebration in Lawrence Township.

Deputies say their investigation shows that 40-year-old Jason McCreary and 35-year-old David Reed were setting off fireworks to ring in the New Year.

Toppenberg, believing the fireworks were done being set off, pulled out an AR-15-styled rifle and began to fire in celebration.

“The suspect thought that the fireworks had ended and that there was nobody down there,” said Sgt. Greg Pentland in an interview with FOX17. “He grabbed his rifle, he made a verbal acknowledgment and then started firing rounds in the direction of where the fireworks had been lit from. Both of the victims were still down there by the fireworks when they were both shot.”

McCreary was shot in the head and died at the scene. Reed was alive when investigators arrived at the scene but later died at the hospital.

