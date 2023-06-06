Man accused of killing 2 with celebratory gunfire on New Year's takes plea deal

LAWERNCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man accused of killing two people with celebratory gunfire at a New Year’s Eve party in Van Buren County has taken a plea deal.

Christopher Toppenberg pleaded guilty on June 1 to using a weapon under the influence causing death.

In exchange for pleading guilty, charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm were dropped.

The shooting happened on New Year’s in Lawrence Township.

Deputies say their investigation shows that 40-year-old Jason McCreary and 35-year-old David Reed were setting off fireworks to ring in the New Year.

Toppenberg, believing the fireworks were done being set off, pulled out an AR-15-styled rifle and began to fire in celebration.

“The suspect thought that the fireworks had ended and that there was nobody down there,” said Sgt. Greg Pentland in an interview with FOX17. “He grabbed his rifle, he made a verbal acknowledgment and then started firing rounds in the direction of where the fireworks had been lit from. Both of the victims were still down there by the fireworks when they were both shot.”

McCreary was shot in the head and died at the scene. Reed was alive when investigators arrived at the scene but later died at the hospital.

Toppenberg is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17.

