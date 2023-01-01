2 dead following New Year's Eve party shooting

Van Buren County Sheriff's are investigating a double shooting that left two men dead during a New Year's Eve party.

Deputies tell FOX 17, they were called to 60th Avenue in Lawrence Township around 12:05 a.m. Sunday on a report of a man wounded in the back and another man wounded in the head.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 40-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound to his head. They also found a 35-year-old man alive but shot multiple times, he was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Deputies arrested a 62-year-old man at the scene for multple counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death.

Additional charges have not been ruled out.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

If you know anything about the shooting, call the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office at 269-657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

