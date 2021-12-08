Man arraigned following Van Buren County indecent exposure incident

KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man accused of exposing himself in front of a woman and her daughter at a Van Buren County laundromat has been charged.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old William Husenita was arraigned Monday at 7th District Court East.

We’re told a $25,000 cash surety bond was established for an aggravated indecent exposure charge.

Husenita’s pre-examination conference is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Deputies add Husenita posted bond on Monday and has been released from custody.

