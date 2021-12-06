Man accused of exposing himself, masturbating in front of 11-year-old at Van Buren Co. laundromat

SISTER LAKE, Mich. — Deputies say a man has been arrested after security camera footage showed him exposing himself and masturbating in front of a woman and her daughter in a laundromat.

The incident happened Saturday in the Van Buren County portion of Sister Lakes.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says in security camera footage provided by the laundromat’s manager, the suspect can clearly be seen exposing his genitalia and masturbating while looking in the direction of the 11-year-old daughter. Deputies say the girl’s mother confronted the suspect.

The laundromat manager also provided deputies with the suspect’s vehicle registration.

The man was arrested on charges of aggravated indecent exposure and accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect pleaded guilty in 2013 to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly person – obscene conduct.