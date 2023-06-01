Man accused of hitting, killing Van Buren Couty road work to stand trial

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of hitting and killing a road worker in Van Buren County earlier this year will stand trial.

Thursday morning, a district court judge ruled there was enough evidence to send the case against Logan Brown to trial.

Logan Brown is charged with hitting and killing 58-year-old René Rangel inside a Lawrence Township construction zone on March 3.

Van Buren County Road Commission Rene Rangel

Rangel was directing traffic while holding a sign.

Investigators tell FOX 17 that a pickup truck driven by Brown attempted to drive around a stopped vehicle when it ran into Rangel.

Brown was arrested more than two months later.

Brown is facing charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, causing death in a work or school bus zone, and operating a motor vehicle without car insurance.

During his preliminary hearing on Thursday, the judge bound Brown’s case over to circuit court.

Brown faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison if convicted.

