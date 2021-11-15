Hunters kick off firearm season with a bang

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — In many parts of the state, it is considered a holiday on par with Christmas and the Fourth of July. On Monday thousands of hunters took to the woods to start firearm season for deer.

From the U.P. to the southern boarder, men and women are stalking the big buck. While the hunt draws in many people, it is also big business for local companies and restaurants.

Blinker's Diner just outside Bangor is hosting it tenth-straight opening day celebration with early breakfast available for hunters, and a buck pole ready to display the fruits of the hunters' efforts.

Nearly 100 people crammed into the diner Monday morning. Blinker's began advertising the breakfast a month in advance, and sold out well ahead of opening day. It's become a staple for many who plan to spend the rest of the day outside.

"I've been here pretty much every year fort he buck pole since they started it," said Ward Slates, a man who's been hunting for nearly 45 seasons. "Some of the years I get a deer, some I don't. Like I say, every year there seems to be more and more participants. For an area like this, there is a lot of people here."

Blinker's is also planning to host a cookout later on Monday, and offer prizes for hunters who bring back a buck.

Deer firearms season continues through November 30th.

