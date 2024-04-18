Former Hartford police chief pleads guilty to drug possession

LANSING, Mich. — A former Hartford police chief pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing drugs.

Tressa Beltran admitted to one count of possessing less than 50 grams of a controlled substance with delivery intent and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

We’re told the plea agreement entails a minimum prison sentence of 24–40 months and a statutory maximum of 20 years, which will be served concurrently.

Beltran reportedly stole and sold controlled substances as well as used her position to persuade others into giving her controlled substances. She was placed on leave after the execution of a 2022 search warrant.

“I am grateful for the collaborative investigation between the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and my department that has allowed us to remove a rampant criminal from her position as Police Chief,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “My office will continue to pursue accountability and public integrity when people in positions of power and public trust abuse their office and harm their communities. Public integrity matters, public health matters, and a drug-dealing police chief cuts deeply against both."

The state says Beltran will not be allowed to serve as a police officer again within Michigan after she finishes her sentence.

