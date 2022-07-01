Watch Now
Search warrant executed at Hartford Police Department as part of drug investigation

Hartford Police Department
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jul 01, 2022
HARTFORD, Mich.  — Investigators executed a search warrant at the Hartford Police Department on Thursday after receiving a tip about illegal drug activity.

Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott says the narcotics division started investigating after receiving information regarding illegal narcotics activity.

Deputies and Michigan State Police troopers executed a search warrant at the Hartford Police Department on Thursday as part of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released many details about the results of the search but says the investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, a report will be sent to the Van Buren County prosecutor for review.

According to Sheriff Abbott, additional details about the investigation will only be released if criminal charges are authorized by the prosecutor’s office.

Anyone with information can contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867, or Silent Observer (269) 343-2100.

