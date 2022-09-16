Federal regulators to accept public comment on Palisades decommission

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The public is invited to offer their input regarding the decommissioning of the Palisades power plant next week.

The nuclear facility closed back in May before it was sold to Holtec International.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) says the public meeting will be held at Lake Michigan College in South Haven on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.

We’re told the meeting will also be posted online.

The NRC says it will accept input through Dec. 27.

Visit the Federal Register for instructions on how to submit comments.

