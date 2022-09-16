Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Federal regulators to accept public comment on Palisades decommission

Palisades Power Plant
FOX 17
File photo
Palisades Power Plant
Posted at 3:29 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 15:29:58-04

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The public is invited to offer their input regarding the decommissioning of the Palisades power plant next week.

The nuclear facility closed back in May before it was sold to Holtec International.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) says the public meeting will be held at Lake Michigan College in South Haven on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.

We’re told the meeting will also be posted online.

The NRC says it will accept input through Dec. 27.

Visit the Federal Register for instructions on how to submit comments.

RELATED: Governor Whitmer expresses support in reopening Palisades Power Plant

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RightRail_Gilda's_Club_West_Side_Walk_960x720.png

Community Events

West Side Walk