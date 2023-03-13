Family and friends remember road commission worker in emotional funeral

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Family and friends said their last goodbyes to René Rangel, a Van Buren County Road Commission worker that was killed on the job over a week ago.

It was an emotional day for those who knew him as they reflected on his life during the funeral.

“My uncle René knew that he was the glue that held us together. He knew that he was the calm, same personality needed to keep us crazy women in his life under control,” one family member said.

Rangel’s family labels him as the grill master, adding that he was a man that loved to cook and share it with those around him. However, it wasn’t his homemade chicken noodle soup that brought the family together; it was him.

At the funeral, his family recalled he was the rock and their peace.

Rangel passed away on March 3. According to Michigan State Police, he was hit and killed while on the job holding a traffic control sign in a construction zone.

“René’s life will never be extinguished. It will all always shine on us through the sun of the day in the moon by night,” the pastor said.

Although Rangel’s death was tragic, his family chooses to remember the way he lived. At the age of 19, he lost his left arm in an accident. “Most people would have given up, but not René.” It was said that he went back to work and did everything one who has two good arms could do.

Not only was he a hard worker, he made everyone laugh every chance he got. His family said he made everyone, especially his mother, proud.

A message from his mother was read in part, “You her light her pride originally the moment she had to; she knew you were special. Watching you grow up, she knew that you would be strong and really build this map to accomplish anything he shared that didn't let her down.”

At age 58, Rangel continued to be a hard worker, a giver, and a family man, but the biggest impact he left was the value of time.

“Time matters; we don’t have enough of it. Spend that time doing what you love, that time doing something that you truly enjoy. Spending that time like René spent helping others and having fun,” one mourner said.

The family said at the funeral they were thankful to everyone who shared their memories and they appreciate the support and prayers they received.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube