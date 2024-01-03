Families sue city of South Haven for negligence in couple's 2022 drowning

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The families of two people who drowned while on vacation in South Haven are suing the city over allegations of negligence.

Emily MacDonald, 19, and Kory Ernster, 22, drowned at South Beach on Aug. 8, 2022. Authorities said bystanders pulled them out of the lake and CPR was attempted before they were transported to a local hospital.

“Emily and Kory went in and followed the beaches rules,” Lisa MacDonald, Emily’s mother, told FOX 17. “It was a Yellow Flag Day; that means go in with caution. They did and out of nowhere a current came and…took them away.”

According to the lawsuit, the city was aware of the dangerous lake conditions at the time — or at least should have been. It adds the National Weather Service (NWS) had already warned the public of the high swim risk, tall waves and strong currents near the piers.

The plaintiffs assert there were no lifeguards on hand and the hazard flags should have been red, not yellow.

More than $25,000 in damages are being sought in the form of compensation for medical, funeral and burial expenses — in addition to the physical and financial suffering that resulted from the incident.

READ MORE: Mom pushes for lifeguards, water safety after daughter, boyfriend die in South Haven drowning

