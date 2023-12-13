‘Evacuated within minutes’: Decatur superintendent praises staff, students for swift action after bomb threat

DECATUR, Mich. — Decatur Public Schools was forced to evacuate staff and students from its building Tuesday after a call from overseas.

Superintendent Patrick Creagan tells FOX 17 someone called in the threat to the police department around noon.

This resulted in the evacuation of 750 students, along with staff members. They were taken to the VFW down the street.

Michigan State Police responded with a K-9 unit and did a thorough sweep of the school, finding nothing.

Superintendent Creagan says, according to police, it’s believed the call came from overseas with the sole intent to scare people.

“There’s absolutely no reason for any of this to happen. We are understanding that the bomb threat is coming from somewhere overseas, someone who doesn’t know about Decatur. Even if they did, why would you want to do something like this? But I’m very proud of the students, the staff, for reacting so quickly. We were evacuated within minutes,” he explained.

The district conducts three threat assessments each year and says Tuesday’s evacuation took fewer than five minutes.

