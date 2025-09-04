EHD confirmed in Van Buren County deer, what to watch for

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed for the first time in 2025 in free-ranging deer in Van Buren, Eaton, Jackson, and Washtenaw counties.

A disease that has been detected in the United States for over 50 years, with several outbreaks documented here in Michigan, including last year in Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties.

HISTORY OF EHD CONFIRMATION IN MICHIGAN COUNTIES:

Courtesy to Michigan DNR



1974 — significant outbreak

2006 — Allegan

2008 — Oakland and Macomb

2009 — Livingston

2010 — Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Ottawa, St. Joseph and Van Buren

2012 — Allegan, Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Genessee, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lenawee, Manistee, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newago, Osceola, Ottawa, Saginaw, Shiawassee, St. Joseph, Washtenaw and Wayne

2013 — Allegan, Berrien, Ionia, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and St. Joseph

2014 and 2015 — no cases reported

2016 — Berrien, Cass and Van Buren

2017 — 13 counties

2018 — Calhoun and Kent

2019 — Cass

2020 — Allegan, Kalamazoo, Roscommon and Saginaw

2021 — Berrien, Branch, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee and St. Clair

2022 — Cass, Lenawee, Montmorency, Ogemaw and Washtenaw

2023 — Washtenaw

2024 — Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Genesee, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lenawee, Ottawa, St. Joseph and Van Buren

2025 — Eaton, Jackson, Van Buren and Washtenaw



The often fatal disease to deer is spread by infected biting flies or midges and cannot be directly transmitted from one deer to another. There is also no evidence that humans or pets can contract the virus from infected deer or infected flies. The same applies to contracting the virus from eating or handling venison from infected deer.

The signs of EHD can develop about 7 days after exposure. Deer lose their appetite and fear of humans, grow progressively weaker, salivate excessively, and develop a rapid pulse and fever, often seeking water before finally becoming unconscious and dying.

There is no known effective treatment or control for EHD other than letting it run its course until the hard frost sets in and kills off the infected flies that transmit the disease.

2025 MICHIGAN DEER HUNTING SEASON



LIBERTY (YOUTH) HUNT - September 13-14

EARLY ANTLERLESS FIREARM - September 20-21

ARCHERY SEASON - October 1st - November 14, December 1 - January 1

INDEPENDENCE HUNT - October 16 - 19

REGULAR FIREARM - November 15 - 30

MUZZLELOADING - December 5 - 14

LATE ANTLERLESS FIREARM - December 15 - January 1

EXTENDED ARCHERY - Through January 31 in select counties

EXTENDED LATE ANTLERLESS FIREARM - January 2 - January 11

With hunting deer hunting seasons starting this month, the Department of Natural Resources is asking everyone to report sightings of dead deer in the field to their Eyes in the Field reporting website.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube