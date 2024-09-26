A deadly threat: How one virus is decimating deer herds in Western Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) is a virus impacting deer populations in Southwest Michigan.

"Our first reports of this virus were in late July," said Department of Natural Resources Deer Management Specialist, Chad Fedewa.

Although the virus has impacted deer in years previous, 2024 is showing a growing prevalence.

"It seems to be a year where we’re getting a lot of reports. It showed up much earlier in the season than it typically does," said Fedewa.

The virus is transmitted to deer by a small fly called a Biting Midge, most commonly known as No-See-Ums or Gnats.

The DNR confirmed there have been reports of several cases in six southwest Michigan counties including Allegan, Van Buren, Calhoun, Kent, and Ottawa.

Seeing dead deer by water is a tell-tale sign they may have contracted EHD.

Luke Schrab

"These deer develop really high fevers, and seek out water to cool down," stated Fedewa.

Van Buren County is one of the areas in Michigan impacted by EHD, and local resident and Operations Manager of Timber Ridge Ski Hill, Luke Schrab, said he recently found 35 dead deer on their 400-acre property.

“If we find one that has been hanging out by the pond it either ends up on the shore dead, or floating in the water," described Schrab.

Schrab explained the dead deer he has been finding look different than anything he has ever seen.

"These deer look like there should’ve been no reason they should’ve died, and usually if they get hit by a car a lot of times they’ll be closer to the road, not specifically in the woods by water," reiterated Schrab.

While the virus does spread, the DHR confirmed that the health threat starts and stops with deer.

"There’s no human health concerns. There are no pet health concerns. No livestock," said Fedewa.

Ahead of hunting season, the DNR also emphasized that harvesting deer that may have contracted EHD will not impact the meat.

While EHD continues to impact deer populations across Michigan, stopping the virus is not definitive.

“This virus, it just has to kind of run its course until the hard frost sets in and kills off the flies that transmit the disease," explained Fedewa.

The DNR is asking the public to report sightings of dead deer on the Eyes in the Field reporting form on their website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube