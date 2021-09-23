Driver accused of killing pedestrian, moving body to woods charged

DECATUR, Mich. (AP) — Charges have been filed in southwestern Michigan in the case of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area, miles from where she was hit while out for a walk.

Colby Martin is accused of striking Melody Rohrer in Van Buren County and then moving her body to St. Joseph County. Investigators said he led them to the body Tuesday.

Martin and the 64-year-old Rohrer didn’t know each other.

Sheriff Daniel Abbott says he's grateful to get closure for Rohrer's family. She lived in the Decatur area.

RELATED: 1 in custody after woman missing from Van Buren County found dead