1 in custody after woman missing from Van Buren County found dead

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A missing woman in Van Buren County was found dead Tuesday afternoon.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says Melody Rohrer was taken to another county by someone.

A 29-year-old White Pigeon man suspected in the case was placed in custody after Rohrer was found.

He’s being arraigned on vehicular manslaughter, failure to stop at a scene of a serious personal injury accident and concealing the death of an individual.

Multiple agencies worked with the sheriff’s office on the case.

Authorities weren’t releasing any other details as of Wednesday morning.

The investigation continues.