Deputies: 1 hurt after pickup truck runs through red light in Waverly Township

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:53 AM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 10:53:44-05

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is hurt after a crash in Waverly Township Friday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of M-40 and M-43, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO).

We’re told a 38-year-old Kalamazoo man in a 2013 Ford-250 drove west on M-43 hauling a utility trailer when it disregarded the stoplight and continued into the path of a 2008 Jeep driven by a 62-year-old Gobles woman.

Deputies say the Jeep was severely damaged in the crash, as was the trailer.

The Gobles woman was examined for shoulder pain before taking herself to the hospital, according to VBCSO. The Kalamazoo man was cited for the incident.

The crash resulted in slowed traffic but did not shut down the highway, deputies explain.

