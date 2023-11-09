Suspect in custody following high-speed chase in Waverly Township

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody following a high-speed chase in Waverly Township early Wednesday morning.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says a deputy spotted a 2018 Ford F-150 driving erratically before it pulled into a gas station near the intersection at M-43 and M-40.

We’re told deputies tried to reach out to the driver when the truck sped off westbound, initiating the pursuit.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect tried to leave the road along 36th Avenue until they left the truck and ran off. They were later picked up by another person.

The suspect was later found and placed into custody, according to VBCSO. The incident remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube