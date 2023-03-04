Celebration of Life for Lt. Quillen to take place Saturday in Paw Paw

Fire service community remembers, honors fallen hero

Family, friends, first responders and Paw Paw community members will come together Saturday to celebrate the life of Lt. Ethan Quillen.

Lt. Quillen died while on duty Wednesday, February 22.

The fallen volunteer firefighter's body was brought back to the village of Paw Paw Saturday, February 25 with a procession led by his fire service family.

Visitation for Lt. Quillen starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Paw Paw High School. His funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m.

Lt. Quillen will be laid to rest during a private ceremony in Allegan.

The procession will start at Paw Paw High School and head west along Red Arrow Highway. When it enters the village limits, the procession will turn south onto Kalamazoo Street toward Ampey Road, then shift north onto Gremps Street. The procession will stop in front of the Paw Paw Fire Department before continuing onto Michigan Avenue and back to Kalamazoo Street.

Community members are invited to stand along the procession route until it reaches M-43.

From there, only family members, select loved ones and members of the Paw Paw Fire Department will continue.

FOX 17 will bring you live coverage of Lt. Quillen's celebration of life Saturday. We will televise the day on FOX 17, on Antenna TV channel 17.1 or 17.2 and we will stream the funeral and procession on our website, social media and streaming platforms.

