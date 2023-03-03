Artist creates portrait of fallen Paw Paw firefighter

PAW PAW, Mich. — An artist from Philadelphia took to social media Thursday with a portrait he created of Lt. Ethan Quillen.

The volunteer Paw Paw firefighter lost his life while responding to last week’s ice storm.

Jonny Castro posted the artwork to Facebook two days ahead of Lieutenant Quillen’s funeral, which is scheduled to occur this Saturday.

Castro says he plans to send the Paw Paw Fire Department a set of prints, saying fundthefirst.com helped cover the costs so enough copies may be printed for Quillen’s family and fellow responders.

