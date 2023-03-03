Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Artist creates portrait of fallen Paw Paw firefighter

Portrait of Lt. Ethan Quillen by @jonnycastroart.png
@jonnycastroart
Portrait of Lt. Ethan Quillen by @jonnycastroart.png
Posted at 3:51 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 15:53:09-05

PAW PAW, Mich. — An artist from Philadelphia took to social media Thursday with a portrait he created of Lt. Ethan Quillen.

The volunteer Paw Paw firefighter lost his life while responding to last week’s ice storm.

Jonny Castro posted the artwork to Facebook two days ahead of Lieutenant Quillen’s funeral, which is scheduled to occur this Saturday.

Castro says he plans to send the Paw Paw Fire Department a set of prints, saying fundthefirst.com helped cover the costs so enough copies may be printed for Quillen’s family and fellow responders.

Follow Castro at @jonnycastroart on Facebook and Instagram.

READ MORE: Sheriff, community members rally around Lt. Quillen’s family, colleagues

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather